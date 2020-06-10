Maimonides Dismantling Tent Built for COVID Overflow

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:52 pm |

As the coronavoirus pandemic wanes, Maimonides Medical Center began on Wednesday dismantling the tent it had set up in March to help handle the swell in coronavirus patients.

The structure, on 10th Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets, was initially conceived as a possible center for COVID-19 testing or a triage center. Ultimately, the space was used for storage, while the hospital’s storage rooms were used to handle patient overflow.

The hospital has also built a smaller tent on its Fort Hamilton Parkway side, as an emergency room triage center.

—

