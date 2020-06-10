Ban on Foreigners Entering Israel Extended Until July 1

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:36 am |

A passenger seen at the check-in counters at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

A statement released Wednesday by Ben Gurion Airport to all foreign airlines said that the ban on the entry of foreigners into Israel had been extended until July 1, including passengers on special flights.

Passengers with special permits will be allowed to enter, but those passengers arriving without proper authorization will need to be returned by the airline to their country of origin.

Epidemiological research conducted in Israel has shown that a majority of cases in Israel – close to 70% – resulted from incoming passengers arriving from the United States.