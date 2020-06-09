Yerushalayim to Get Bigger Park Than Sacher

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

A plan for a new lake and park in Yerushalayim’s Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood moved forward on Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Mayor Moshe Lion said that the Jewish National Fund approved an investment of 70 million shekels in the 200-acre project, which has been endorsed by the Yerushalayim Development Authority.

Plans call for an artificial lake, recreational facilities, bicycle trails and ample green spaces, Lion said.

If it becomes reality, it would surpass Sacher Park as the capital’s largest, five times the size of the latter.

The park will be located in the valley known as “Asbestonim Wadi,” an under-developed area between the Kiryat Hayovel and Kiryat Menachem neighborhoods. The area is named after the large asbestos buildings that were built to house new immigrants there in the 1950’s and 1960’s.