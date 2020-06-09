Overnight Brooklyn Shootings Leave at Least Eight People Injured

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:21 am |

A NYPD car in Manhattan.

NYPD are investigating after at least eight people were shot in four separate incidents in Brooklyn overnight Monday, NY1 reported.

All of the shootings happened within the space of four hours.

According to the report, three men and a woman were in Brownsville, police said, just before 10:45 p.m. near Bristol and Newport Streets.

All were transported to Brookdale and Kings County hospitals. The woman was listed in serious condition, while the three men are listed in stable condition.

The NYPD said that the shooter fled before officers arrived.

In another incident, in Stuyvesant Heights, police said that two men were shot in the legs around 10:45 p.m. Both were brought to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Around the same time in Flatbush, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back. He was also taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

And in Flatlands, police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the torso just before 2 a.m. He was transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police said that all of the shootings remain under investigation.