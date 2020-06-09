Norwegian Law to Leave C’tee for 2d, 3d Knesset Readings

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 6:41 am |

MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher (UTJ). (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Norwegian Law, one of the signature legislative pieces of the new Israeli government, is set to pass on Tuesday in the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee, and proceed to its second and third Knesset readings.

“According to the plan, the Norwegian Law will pass today in the committee,” UTJ MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher said. “We are in the process of finishing preparing the law, and it will go to its second and third reading in the beginning of next week.”

If ratified, the Norwegian Law would allow ministers and deputy ministers to retain their positions while forgoing their position as MKs, thus enabling more members of their party to receive spots in the Knesset.

“It’s no secret that in the current situation, there’s tension in the Knesset. From the outset, I sought to expedite the passing of this law in order to clear the table for the more important things that the committee needs to deal with in the near future, such as the Coronavirus Powers Act, and other important things,” added Rabbi Yaakov Asher.

On Monday, the controversial Norwegian Law was not brought to a final vote in the Knesset plenum, because an MK tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, MKs said at Sunday’s meeting of the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee.