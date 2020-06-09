Iraq Pogrom Marked in Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

A monument in Ramat Gan, Israel, in memory of the Jews who were killed in the Farhud, or pogrom, in Baghdad, 1941. (Avishai Teicher)

The Knesset on Tuesday for the first time officially marked the pogrom in which at least 180 Jews were killed in Baghdad in 1941.

The massacre was carried out by Iraqi mobs over two days, on June 1-2, 1941, leaving the centuries-old Jewish community devastated. From 1950–1952 between 120,000 and 130,000 Jews were airlifted out to Israel. Today only a handful of Jews remain in the country.

Likud MK Ofir Katz has introduced legislation that would create a permanent Farhud Remembrance Day to be held annually on the anniversary of the attack. Farhud is an Arabic word translated as “violent dispossession,” or pogrom.

Meanwhile, interest among MKs was low. According to the Knesset website, 30 of the 120 MKs are in the Knesset building, leaving the plenum mostly empty for the memorial session.