Defense Minister Gantz Requests Extension for Passage of Draft Law

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:46 am |

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. (Alex Kolomoisky/POOL)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz requested Tuesday a three-month extension from the High Court on the issue of the Draft Law, before the passage of a new law.

Gantz asked for an extension for the deadline to pass the new draft law, citing the fact that the new government was sworn in just three weeks ago. If the court agrees to the request, the government will have until September 16 to pass the new Draft Law.

Gantz’s request was also approved by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Under the coalition agreement signed between the Likud and Blue and White, the Draft Law includes an amendment that the numbers set for recruitment will be assigned by the government rather than being part of the law that will be passed.

The agreement states that “upon the establishment of the government, the Draft Law will be enacted according to the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the IDF, amending that the recruitment targets will be decided by a government decision and not by primary legislation. Adjustments will also be made at the aforementioned dates in the bill (submitted in July 2018), so that all deadlines will be postponed accordingly from the date of the bill’s third reading in the Knesset.