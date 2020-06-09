City to Name Street ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Each Borough

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:44 pm |

A sign painted by protesters stating “Defund the Police” is painted next to a Black Lives Matter sign near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 7, 2020. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

After meeting with activists in Gracie Mansion on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that they will name a street “Black Lives Matter” in a crucial location of each borough of New York City, and paint the words on the streets. In Manhattan, the street will be in the vicinity of City Hall, with the others to be determined.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the fundamental power of Black Lives Matter,” Mayor de Blasio said during his daily City Hall press briefing on Monday.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser had the words “Black Lives Matter” painted in large yellow letters on the street that leads to the White House. She also designated the square in front of Lafayette Park as Black Lives Matter Plaza. Protesters added the words “Defund the Police” in yellow letters next to what the city had painted.