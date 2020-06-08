White House Official: Only a Decision by Israeli Leaders Could Delay Annexation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:58 am |

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Anti-Semitism Czar and Envoy Elan Carr. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism in the U.S., Elan Carr, said at the Diaspora Conference of Makor Rishon that “only one thing could put off applying sovereignty – a decision by Israeli leaders.”

He also said the riots across America would not result in the rejection of sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.

“We made it clear when to annex, how and when. This is a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his partner, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. They have to decide. We said we were ready to recognize the sovereignty of Israel on these territories,” said Carr.

He added that, according to the White House, “anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism,” and explained that it was until “a synagogue attacked by rioters wrote things against Israel.”

Meanwhile, a report by Kan News on Monday quoted settlement leaders who claim that the sovereignty plan excludes 25 small Israeli towns in Yehudah and Shomron.

Twenty-five fledgling towns and outpost communities are not part of the maps being drawn up by the joint Israeli-American mapping committee responsible for drawing the boundaries of Israel’s upcoming sovereignty plan, according to the report on Monday, thereby leaving hundreds of Israeli families outside of the area which will be placed under Israeli law.

Netanyahu is expected to bring the sovereignty plan to the Knesset for a vote after July 1, once the final boundaries have been delineated by the mapping committee.

According to settlement leaders and members of the Young Settlement Forum, 25 small towns across Yehudah and Shomron, home to some 2,000 Israelis, will be left outside of Israel’s legal borders under the plan.

The communities in question include towns which are close to two decades old, including Asael in the Chevron Mountains area, which was established in 2002 and is home to some 60 families.

Chavat Gilad, established in the Shomron in 2002, is home to some 50 families.

Dozens of families live in Givat Assaf near Beit El, north of Yerushalayim, which was established in 2001.

Other towns excluded from the sovereignty plan include Einot Kedem, Pnei Kedem, Tzur Shalem, Sadeh Boaz, Tekoa Dalet, Adoraim, Chavat Maon, Nogohot West, Sculley’s Farm, Chavat Gilad, Maoz Tzvi, Maale Yisrael, Saneh Yaakov, and multiple outpost communities adjacent to the towns of Itamar and Yitzhar.