Study: Israel Third Safest Place in World for COVID-19 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:20 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site for coronavirus testing in Yerushalayim, last week. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israel is one of the safest countries in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, a comprehensive report shows.

The study was produced by the non-profit Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of companies and non-profit organizations.

Switzerland sits in first place with a score of 752, while Germany is in second place with 749 points.

The study ranked 200 countries into four tiers of coronavirus safety. There were 20 countries in the first tier, coming from Asia, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and North America.

The United States and the United Kingdom ranked in the third tier along with hard-hit European nations like Spain and Italy.

South Sudan is officially the most dangerous country in the world for coronavirus infections.

The study utilized more than 11,000 data points and includes such factors as the state of the economies, lockdown weakening strategies and other fact-based data.

The report, which was featured in Forbes, is based on 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters and over 11,400 data points in categories like quarantine efficiency, monitoring and detection, health readiness, and government efficiency.

The report noted that the list of the top-five safest countries has changed since the release of the first edition of the report, signifying how fast the global dynamic of the COVID-19 pandemic is transforming, and how quickly the levels of regional vulnerability and resilience of specific regions and territories can develop.

“Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the study said.

“Along with keeping the population safe, immense efforts are being put in developing a vaccine so the entire world will become Corona Safe,” Director General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Yuval Rotem tweeted, in reply to the report.

The top 10 safest and the most stable regions are Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Singapore, Japan, Austria, China, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The United States ranks number 58, just behind Romania, and two places ahead of Russia.