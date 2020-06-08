State Senator Simcha Felder Urges, “Shop Local” – Small Businesses Need Life Support

NEW YORK (Office of State Senator Felder) -

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 4:18 pm |

“Small businesses are essential- to our economy and to every thriving neighborhood. Shop owners are your friends, neighbors and relatives. For months, they have been choking and now they are at the breaking point. By shopping local, we can all do our part to sustain and protect them. Look for the bright red sign,” urged Senator Felder, “and when you need to shop, remember to shop local.”

Count mom and pop shops among those lost to coronavirus. The sad reality is that many small local businesses that shuttered their doors in compliance with shelter in place orders will never reopen. With challenges mounting, the battle to survive has taken on new urgency. Senator Simcha Felder is fighting to save them and rallying for grassroots support. The campaign urges people to shop local with posters displayed in storefronts across the district alerting local customers that they are open for business.

“Local small businesses are really struggling now. I know it firsthand. Now is the time, before buying anything, to make an effort to shop local and ensure local businesses will be there for you in the future,” said Yossi Itzkowitz, CEO Toys 4 You.

“Communities depend on neighborhood stores for essential needs. Shop local so we can survive together,” said Mr. Chaim Klein, Owner of PlugIns Electronics and Appliances.

“The administration found a way for big box stores to operate safely, but as New York City enters Phase 1 today, small businesses are still shackled. No browsing?? Shoppers have been browsing safely in Target throughout the pandemic! We must allow small businesses to operate safely, legally and effectively, now,” said Senator Felder.