Likud Dominates in Latest Poll

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at a campaign rally on February 29. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s Likud party continued to dominate public opinion as a poll released on Monday showed that if elections were held now, it would win 40 seats, and the right-religious bloc 64.

According to the Midgam survey for Channel 12, all the other parties were far behind: The Joint Arab List got 15 seats, Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon’s Yesh Atid-Telem14, Blue and White 12; Shas 9, Yisrael Beyteinu 9, Yamina 8, United Torah Judaism 7, and Meretz 6 seats.

Those parties not passing the electoral threshold: Labor with 1.9%, Gesher 0.5%; Derech Eretz 0.4%, and Jewish Home 0.4%.

The survey was conducted by Midgam Institute headed by Meno Geva among 509 respondents with a margin of error of +/-4.4%.