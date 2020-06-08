Governor Cuomo Allows In-Person Special Education Services

NEW YORK -

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:57 pm |

On Friday, June 5, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing in-person special education services for the upcoming summer months.

During the current restrictions enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, essential therapies and programs for special-needs children were abruptly cut-off, leaving them without vital services needed for their growth.

“I have spoken to many parents who have witnessed their child’s regression over the past months,” said Mrs. Leah Steinberg, Director of Project LEARN of Agudas Yisrael of America. “Hopefully, this Executive Order will stop the regression and allow our children’s health to finally progress.”

Education Departments throughout the city and New York State can begin to administer the necessary services to eligible children.

Agudath Israel’s Project LEARN has been advocating on behalf of the special-needs community.