Employment Service to Restart In-Person Appointments

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12:53 pm |

A worker disinfecting a gym at the Tel Aviv University Sports Center, last month. (Flash90)

While the government decided to hold off on other re-openings, such as the trains, the Employment Service announced that as of June 14, it will once again open its doors to the unemployed, who will be able to come for face-to-face appointments, Arutz Sheva reported on Monday.

Those who are currently receiving unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis will continue to receive them automatically. However, those who file for unemployment after June 14 will be required to appear at their local office within two weeks. During the shutdown, a physical appearance was not required.

In a statement, Israel Employment Services said the goal is to “return to conducting employment tests in accordance with the law, while aiding and directing [job seekers] to appropriate employment during this complex period. During the meetings, occupational advice will be provided, in which mapping will be conducted and obstacles will be removed so that [the person] can be integrated into the workforce. Aid in locating appropriate positions and tools to support successful placement will also be provided.”

Appointments must be made in advance by telephone. Each applicant will be allotted fifteen to twenty minutes, and only two job seekers will be allowed per coordinator at a given time: the person who is in the meeting, and the person who is waiting his turn.

Also on Monday, it was reported that 63 of the over 130 schools closed in the pandemic would be allowed to re-open later this week.