NYC Mayor Lifts Curfew After Night of Peaceful Protests

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 7:37 am |

Windows are seen boarded up after the 8 p.m. curfew continued Saturday night in response to looting during protests in Manhattan, New York, June 6. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday morning that the curfew in New York City has been lifted.

In a tweet, the mayor wrote: “New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.

“Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.”

The curfew had been put in place after reports of looting and violence that took place amid protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

De Blasio also addressed the city’s planned start to reopening after months of lockdown during the pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a public memorial after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Brooklyn, New York, June 4. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

In total, more than 2,000 people have been arrested over the course of New York City’s week-long protests, including the mayor’s daughter.

More than a week into protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody, protests in New York City have multiplied, growing in size and number. Tens of thousands of demonstrators were spread out across the city’s boroughs to demand police reform and accountability.

But the results of Saturday night’s protests were encouraging enough that de Blasio lifted the city’s curfew one day early.

On Monday, the first stage in restoring economic activity will allow 32,000 construction sites to reopen, de Blasio said Friday.

“Getting people back their livelihood – that’s what Phase 1 is about,” he said.