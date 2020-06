NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 7:50 pm |

Although the Alternate Side of the Street Parking Rules had been scheduled to go back into effect on Monday, June 8, Mayor de Blasio decided late Sunday to continue with the suspension until June 1.

In an evening tweet, the Mayor announced that with New York City entering Phase One of its reopening on Monday, he wants “to make life a little easier for all of us,” and Alternate Side Parking will remain suspended until June 21.