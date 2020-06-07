Agudath Israel Asks Community to Request Cuomo Open Sleepaway Camps

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1:50 pm |

Agudath Israel is asking the community to reach out to the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and request that he allow sleepaway camps to open this summer.

At a press conference Sunday, Cuomo said a decision on sleepaway camps would be made next week. Agudah is requesting that community members reach out to the governor’s office immediately.

“Our window of opportunity is very small,” says Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudah’s Director of New York Government Relations, in a video message. “Please contact the governor’s office – do it today, Sunday June 7th, before the clock runs out.”

Click here to see the full message from Agudath Israel.

Click here to send an email to the governor.