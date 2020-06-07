12 Iranian-Backed Terrorist Killed in Airstrikes in Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:24 am |

A view of the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Twelve people were killed overnight Saturday in airstrikes targeting pro-Iranian militia in the Deir Ezzor region in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to the SOHR, a Britain-based watchdog, the Iranian positions were hit with eight airstrikes just before midnight.

It said the sites had been refortified and restocked three days earlier, and munitions and vehicles were destroyed in the strike.

The 12 killed were said to be Afghan and Iraqi members of pro-Iranian militia.

The Observatory did not identify the aircraft responsible, but its head, Rami Abdul Rahman, told AFP that Israel was likely responsible.

SOHR sources reported on Wednesday that the Iranian-backed Fatemiyoun militia brought in nearly 30 vehicles carrying troops and military and logistical equipment, coming from the town of Al-Herri on the border with Iraq.

The U.S. is usually active in these areas.

On Thursday, Syria’s official SANA news reported that the army’s air defenses “confronted an Israeli aggression” in the surrounding of Misyaf in the Hama countryside.

The SOHR reported that at least nine people were killed in the attack, four of them Syrians and five of whom are unknown. The Lebanese al-Mayadeen channel, which is close to Hezbollah, reported that Israeli planes attacked four targets and returned to Israel.

Israel has repeatedly warned that Iran and its proxies are developing precision-guided missiles, which Israel sees as one of the major strategic threats facing it.