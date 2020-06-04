Two Palestinians Arrested for Possession of Weapons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 6:30 am |

The pipe bombs. (Police Spokesman)

Two Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of possessing four pipe bombs in the Beit Ummar area.

Overnight Wednesday, police detectives worked with the assistance of a Border Police officer and a police saboteur in the Palestinian village of Beit Ummar.

Intelligence information led to a search of a private home.

Police used sniffer dogs who scoured the area near the house and signaled to forces about the presence of weapons under the ground.

In the search that followed, four pipe bombs were uncovered.

Two suspects in their 30s-40s were arrested for further investigation.