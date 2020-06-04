Ohana: Police Will Examine Treatment of Disabled Persons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5:44 am |

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

During Wednesday’s session of the Knesset plenum, Public Security Minister MK Amir Ohana (Likud) responded to a motion for the agenda submitted by MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) on the “deadly shooting of a young Arab man by security guards at Tel Hashomer Hospital.” The motion was submitted following the incident that occurred at the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer last month in which Mustafah Yunis was shot to death by security guards following a stabbing attempt.

In his answer, Ohana also addressed the death of Iyad Halak, a 32-year-old Palestinian man from East Yerushalayim with special needs, by police officers last weekend. Ohana extended his condolences to Halak’s family and said, “This incident is also being investigated, so I am not pronouncing judgement, but I think that it can be said with confidence that this family deserves an embrace.”

The police, Ohana told the plenum, plan to examine the treatment of disabled persons and the manner in which disabled persons are identified. “There is not much that can be done in the field, but maybe there are nuances, maybe there are things that can be understood, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” he said, adding that the procedure for dealing with disabled persons must be clarified within the police service.