More Israeli Schools Shut Down; Thousands of Students, Teachers in Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:06 am |

Cleaning workers disinfect the entrance to the Gymnasia Rechavia high school in Yerushalayim on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Dozens of educational institutions have been closed in recent days, with nearly twenty forced to close Thursday due to children or staff testing positive for the coronavirus.

The renewed outbreak in Israel is largely centered in schools.

Nearly 9,000 students and teachers are in isolation. The latest closures are in Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv, Petach Tikva, Ashdod, Tzfas and Sderot.

While Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had been recommending to close middle and high schools in Yerushalayim only, his professional staff is advocating to close them countrywide.

At the same time, the Health and Transportation ministries announced that the intercity train will begin operating again in full beginning next Monday, June 8.

In a statement, Transportation Minister Miri Regev said that opening the train would help relieve pressure on the bus system and allow easier movement for the public.

“We will follow and make sure that the public abides by the [Health Ministry’s] rules, keeping in mind social distancing, wearing masks and preventing the entry of passengers with temperature into the station complex,” she said.