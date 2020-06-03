CORRECTION: Yeshiva Students Not Allowed to Enter Country in Coronavirus Uptick

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:55 pm |

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Yeshiva students from abroad will henceforth not be allowed in the country, in view of the resurgence of the coronavirus in recent days, according to a statement from Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri on Wednesday evening.

Rabbi Deri said the restriction applies to unmarried yeshiva students, but not to the families of married ones (avreichim), who may continue in compliance with the existing rules as issued on May 5.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu consulted with Education Minister Yoav Galant and National Security Adviser and NSC Director Meir Ben-Shabbat concerning the health situation in the schools.

While a general re-lockdown was decided against, it was decided, according to Galant, that any educational institution in which a case of coronavirus infection is detected would be closed immediately.

The Education Ministry announced earlier in the day that the number of patients in the education system has risen by 19 in the last 24 hours and stands at 244 people.

Some 42 educational institutions are currently closed due to the coronavirus infections.

6,831 students and educational staff are in isolation after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient, 2,000 of whom entered isolation Tuesday.