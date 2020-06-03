Thruway Resumes Cash Toll Collection

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:23 pm |

The New York State Thruway Authority will resume cash toll collection along its ticketed-system, which had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Cash toll collections had been suspended since March 22. Non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the Thruway’s ticketed-system between March 22 and Wednesday night will receive a single bill in the mail for all accumulated tolls.

As cash-tolls collection resumes, the Thruway Authority has installed plexiglass to separate collectors and motorists, and toll collectors will wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically during their shifts.

Cashless tolling will continue to be available to E-ZPass customers.

“During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have seamlessly adjusted to the ever-changing conditions that COVID-19 has presented,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in a statement. “As we move forward, we will be taking every step possible to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing a high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

The Thruway is scheduled to transition to a fully cashless tolling system by the end of this year.