Serological Testing to Begin as Coronavirus Resurfaces

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:51 pm |

Shoppers at the Mahane Yehuda market in Yerushalayim on Wednesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases, a senior Health Ministry official warned on Channel 13 on Wednesday night that the country is on the brink of a second wave.

The official said that the new cases are concentrated in Yerushalayim and are not confined to the school system.

He added that the past few days have seen more moderate and serious cases than in the entire previous month.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said serological testing is set to begin on a large scale next week, which should give epidemiological experts a clearer picture of the situation. They hope to test about 70,000 people in the first phase through the health maintenance organizations

The antibody tests are expected to yield information as to who already had the disease in order to better understand its spread and shape policy ahead of a possible future outbreak.

Unlike the swab tests that are used to detect active infections, the antibody tests measure the presence of antibodies produced by the body as a result of fighting an infection. The test is usually conducted by taking a drop of blood from a finger.