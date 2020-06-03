Cuomo Announces Outdoor Dining at Restaurants Will be Permitted in Phase 2 of Reopening

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 5:36 pm |

In his daily press conference on June 3, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that beginning tomorrow, June 4th, outdoor dining will be permitted at restaurants in phase two of the reopening in the seven regions that have already entered phase. The tables must be spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing requirements, and all staff must wear face coverings, with customers required to do so when not seated.

The governor announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care, in line with the governor’s previous announcement that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge. A total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries.

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society, “Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”