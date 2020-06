YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:40 pm |

At a checkpoint near Modiin Illit, IDF soldiers thwarted a terrorist attack on Wednesday night, according to media reports.

A man attempted to stab a security guard but was stopped and arrested by the soldiers, without using their weapons.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

The attacker was taken in for questioning.