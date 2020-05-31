State Comptroller to Review Israel’s Response to COVID-19

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 11:11 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 11:11 am |

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s office announced Sunday that it will be launching a wide-ranging review of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Englman’s office has spent the past two months gathering information regarding the government’s response and meeting with relevant officials in preparation for the review.

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, Englman said that the review will examine inter-ministerial cooperation throughout the pandemic.

On Sunday, the government approved the proposal of Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, and will give any business that rehires workers it dismissed on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus a grant of NIS 7,500 ($2,200) per employee.