Report: Mossad Chief Met With Egyptian Security Officials

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 9:46 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 9:46 am |

Head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen. (Flash90)

Mossad head Yossi Cohen secretly met with high-ranking Egyptian security officials in Cairo last week, London-based Arabic daily Al-Araby reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Cohen met with Egyptian Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during his secret trip to Cairo.

The meeting sought was to discuss several burning issues, notably the Hamas terror group and the Gaza Strip, the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, and the Israeli government’s plan to annex large parts of Yehudah and Shomron and the Jordan Valley.

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz has threatened to reconsider the kingdom’s relations with Israel if it carries out the controversial plan.

Jordan’s foreign minister repeated the warning last week to American and British diplomats, saying the “unprecedented threat” of annexation could further destabilize the Middle East, Al-Araby reported.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries in the Middle East that have formal peace agreements with Israel.

In anticipation of Israeli annexation, the Palestinian Authority said earlier this month that it was no longer bound by its agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments, “including those related to security.”