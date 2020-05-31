NYC Reels After Days of Unrest Amid Nationwide Protests

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 10:08 am |

A NYPD police car is set on fire in Brooklyn, New York, May 30, as demonstrators clash with police during a march protesting the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. (Reuters/Jeenah Moon)

New York City officials braced for the possibility of more violence after three days of protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s death, which have left police cars burned out and led to the arrest of hundreds of people.

Largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to violent demonstrations later in the evening. Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

New York City police said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 27 police vehicles were damaged.

Similar protests flared around the nation in response to Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

In New York crowds flooded the streets of a city still under a lockdown enacted two months ago when it became the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers sprayed crowds with chemicals, and video showed two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators on a Brooklyn street, knocking several to the ground, after people attacked them with thrown objects, including something on fire.