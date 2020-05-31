No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Sweden in 24 Hours

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 11:04 am |

Anders Tegnell, the state epidemiologist of the Public Health Agency of Sweden speaks during a news conference about the daily update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 27. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via Reuters)

Sweden has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, for the first time since March 13, the health authority said on Sunday, but there is typically a delay in reporting figures at weekends.

Sweden‘s open approach to the virus, mostly based on voluntary social distancing and basic hygiene, has been criticized by some as a dangerous experiment, but also once touted as a future model by the World Health Organization.

Last week, Sweden had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe per capita over a seven-day-period, data showed.

There have been previous weekends where the death toll has increased by as little as two, only for a steeper rise to return in the following days when the reporting catches up, the health authority spokesman said.

The pandemic has killed 4,395 people in Sweden.