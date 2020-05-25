Public Transportation Returns; Buses to Allow 75% Capacity, Trains to Start in June

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 25, 2020 at 6:22 am |

The front seat of a public intercity bus is blocked off in Tzfas, March 12. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday that public transportation will be expanded considerably.

Buses will be allowed to fill to 75% capacity, up from 25%, starting Thursday. In addition, Israel’s railways will be fully operational by June 8.

The number of passengers on intercity buses will increase from 23 passengers to 46 passengers, so that with the exception of the seats directly behind the driver, all the seats can be used. The ban on standing during the ride will continue, to prevent crowding.

On inner-city buses, the capacity of passengers will increase from 20 to 49 passengers.

Minibuses and service taxis will also begin operating at 75% of what they are allowed, according to their vehicle license.

However, private taxis will still only be allowed to carry up to two passengers in the rear of the car.

Edelstein said that the Health Ministry’s “cooperation with Transportation Minister Miri Regev is important. As of last week, we have been opening up the economy to benefit public and business welfare.”