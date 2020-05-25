No New Coronavirus Fatalities for Fourth Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 25, 2020 at 5:19 am |

Boys from the Bnei Moshe Kretchnif Talmud Torah wearing face masks at their school in Rechovot, on Sunday. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Israel has had no COVID-19 related deaths in the past four days as the total number of people that have contracted the virus reached 16,717, the Health Ministry said in their report Sunday night.

The death toll remains at 279.

There are 2,285 people currently being treated for coronavirus, with 126 of them in hospitals. Forty-four patients are listed in serious condition, of whom 34 have been put on ventilators for respiratory assistance.

14,153 people have recovered from the virus so far, baruch Hashem. It was noted that 2,266 tests were taken on Sunday, far below the number of tests the government has promised to conduct on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a staff member at a kindergarten in Yerushalayim was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, forcing 30 children who came into contact with the staff member to enter quarantine. It was reported that the staff member wore a mask while in class at the kindergarten, so there is less of a concern that any of the children were actually infected with the virus.