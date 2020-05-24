Relatives Allowed to Enter Israel for Weddings With Restrictions

Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:46 pm |

Government officials have announced that relatives of the chassan and kallah who are getting married in Israel will be allowed entrance to the country after conforming with restrictions of quarantine designed to limit any outbreak of coronavirus.

Guests must take into account the extra time needed to carry out the 14 day quarantine period, and should plan their arrival accordingly.

MK Yisrael Eichler publicized that after deliberations, the government has decided that the parents, grandparents, and siblings of the bride and groom, where one of the sides is residing in the country, may apply for entry. The brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are not eligible for entry.

Applicants must submit a designated form which obligates them to quarantine for 14 days, and to identify the place where they intend to remain during the quarantine period. Travel from the entry point till the isolation location must also be in a private, not public manner.

Other documents which need to be submitted include a copy of the passports of the guests, airline ticket, wedding invitation, proof of Israeli marriage registration application, proof of relationship to the couple getting married, and the Israeli identification of the Israeli side in the marriage.

The documents must be forwarded to the Interior Ministry via email to ishur@mfa.gov.il.

All safety regulations must be adhered to by those entering the country.