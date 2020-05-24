Overseas Bachurim and Avreichim Allowed to Return to Israel, If They Have Place to Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 5:14 am |

The beis medrash of the Kamenitz Yeshivah, in Yerushalyim, split into smaller sections. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri announced that he is allowing overseas kollel families and yeshivah students to return to Israel, under the condition that the yeshivah can affirm that the students and/or families have a place to quarantine according to the health ministries guidelines.

Each request will need to be submitted personally by the Rosh Yeshivah to the Interior Ministry.

Earlier this month, Israel eased its requirement for all arrivals from overseas to quarantine for 14 days at isolation hotels, and allowed Israelis to self-quarantine, but still kept the entry ban on nationals from other countries.

Now, under the new permission given by Rabbi Deri, foreign yeshivah students will be allowed to return, as many yeshivos have returned to their regular learning schedule.

As per the Interior Ministry, yeshivah bachurim in quarantine can only be one student in a room, with separate facilities for each bachur. and the yeshivos will need to provide food for the bachurim.