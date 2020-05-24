Gas Production Resumes at Leviathan After Brief Halt

Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 7:29 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Leviathan natural gas processing rig as seen from Dor Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, on Israel’s northern coast. (Flash90)

Production at Israel’s offshore Leviathan natural gas field resumed after an emergency shutdown overnight Motzoei Shabbos, the project’s operator Noble Energy said.

The platform’s flare system had been activated to burn off excess gas, generating a flame visible from shore, in what the Energy Ministry called an “emergency closure.”

Noble initially referred to it as an “operational event” but updated later it had been a false alarm caused by a gas detector failure.

Leviathan, one of the largest gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean, is owned by Texas-based Noble, Delek Drilling and Ratio Oil.

It came online at the end of last year and supplies Israel, Egypt and Jordan.