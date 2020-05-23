Record-Low Memorial Day Travel Expected Despite Low Prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:57 pm |

New York City Parks officials work at an empty Orchard Beach in the Bronx, Saturday. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Analysts expect travel numbers for this year’s Memorial Day weekend are likely to set a record low despite the cheapest prices in the pump in nearly two decades.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $1.94, an increase of 8 cents in the last week. Analysts say not since 2003 has the national gas price average leading into the Memorial Day holiday been under $2.

Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.