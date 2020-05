YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9:30 pm |

A Magen David Adom medical team member, wearing protective gear, collects a coronavirus test sample at a drive-through site for coronavirus testing samples collection, in Tel Aviv, March 20. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Israel rose by just four new cases to 2,343 as of Motzoei Shabbos, as per the Health Ministry update.

Of those, 36 patients are listed in serious condition. 14,090 coronavirus patients have recovered, baruch Hashem.

The death toll remains at 279.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to reopen restaurants and other facilities next week, ahead of Shavuos.