CDC: Coronavirus ‘Does Not Spread Easily’ on Contaminated Surfaces

Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 6:20 pm |

A waiter cleans tables outside of Puerto Madero in Kendall on the first day Miami-Dade County allowed restaurants to reopen their dining rooms on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

The uncertainty surrounding coronavirus has been a huge source of anxiety throughout this pandemic, as scientists have struggled to uncover not just a treatment for the disease, but also basic facts about its existence.

Though many have been concerned about infection through items like groceries or mail deliveries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently issued updated guidance saying that coronavirus “does not spread easily” from touching surfaces or objects.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC says. “This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.”

The CDC still notes, however, that the virus spreads ‘very easily and sustainably’ from person to person. As precautions against infection, the organization continues to recommend that people wash their hands often with soap and water and maintain six feet of social distance from others.

Despite the update regarding transmission through objects, it still says that Americans should routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.