Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 277

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:18 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:18 am |

Clalit medical team members, wearing protective gear, are handling samples of coronavirus test in Lod, April 12.

(Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced that Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 277, with one fatality recorded overnight Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases stands at 16,650, an increase of 29 in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases, however, is 3,077, as 13,299 patients have recovered.

52 patients were listed in serious condition, including 42 on ventilators.

The number of new cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks, even as the government continues to ease restrictions on movement, economic activity, and gatherings.