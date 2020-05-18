Viznitz Bais Hachaim in Monsey to Close Before Rosh Chodesh Sivan

NEW YORK -

Monday, May 18, 2020 at 7:45 pm

Due to the large crowds which were present on Rosh Chodesh Iyar, which resulted complaints and visits from the authorities, the Chevra Kadisha of Khal Toras Chaim of Viznitz, which administers the cemetery located on Route 59 in Monsey, NY, has once again announced that the Bais Hachaim will be closed on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 29. Previously, the Bais Hachaim closed on Lag BaOmer to avoid the expected large gatherings on that day.

The closure will be for vehicular traffic and for those entering on foot.