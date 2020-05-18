New Free COVID-19 Employment Initiative from BPJCC

BROOKLYN NY (BPJCC) -

Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:41 pm |

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council has been inundated with hundreds of individuals reaching out weekly for assistance with unemployment and job assistance as a result of COVID-19. In response, the BPJCC is launching its new Home Career Initiative. The initiative’s three new courses will allow Boro Parkers to take advantage of their time at home during these challenging times.

The new courses will enable individuals to launch a new career and generate a new income source to support their families.

The classes, which will be offered via Zoom, will be live and interactive. Each class will be able to accommodate a maximum of 100 participants per course.

The courses begin on Monday, May 25 and there are limited slots still available. Overflow participants will be placed on a waiting list for future courses.

“We find ourselves in the midst of very difficult times, however, we can’t give up,” says Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “Instead, we need to focus on rebuilding one step at a time. I am so pleased that the BPJCC can offer such important courses. This initiative truly has the potential to improve the lives of those who have already lost so much.”

The courses offered include Advanced Computer Instruction; Graphic Design, Layout and Branding; and Amazon and Online Sales. Experienced instructors will present their course for 1.5 hours twice a week for four weeks from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To register for one of the courses, visit https://www.bpjcc.org/careers.