Heat Wave Takes its Toll in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 18, 2020 at 3:49 pm |

People walk in blistering heat in Yerushalayim on May 18 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The intense heat took its toll among adults on Monday, as one man died and another was in serious condition, both from heatstroke.

A 41-year-old man was found by passersby slumped unconscious in his car in Hadera.

Magen David Adom paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. They said he showed signs of heatstroke and burns to his body from the temperature inside the car, The Times of Israel reported.

In Netanya, another man, 63, was taken to Laniado Hospital in serious condition due to the heat. MDA paramedics found him wandering confused on Herzl Street gave him emergency aid before evacuating him to the hospital.

In Tel Aviv and Eilat, temperatures reached 104.5 Fahrenheit. North of the Dead Sea, temperatures hit 109°F. In Yerushalayim, it was 96.8°F, Channel 12 said.

A bushfire broke out at Neve Ilan, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, and firefighters battled the flames there. Another fire closed a section of Route 4.

The country registered a second record-breaking day of electricity usage for a day in May, the second day in a row, according to Channel 13.