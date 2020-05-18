Health Ministry Denies That Shuls Allowed to Open Already

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 18, 2020 at 4:36 am |

An outdoor minyan in Beitar Illit. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Monday morning denied earlier reports that the government has approved a plan to reopen shuls, under restriction.

The ministry said that a draft plan on guidelines for shuls will only be discussed and voted on by the government in the coming days, and as of now, there is no change in regulations.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that four new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed since Sunday night. There are 16,621 confirmed cases, with only 3,335 cases active.

The number of those who passed away from the virus remained at 272.