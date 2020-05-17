As Schools Reopen, Education Ministry Says: Attendance Is Voluntary 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 5:01 am |

A bag of protective face masks and the health form that Israeli students sign while arriving school as they return to school for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Education Ministry Director General Shmuel Abuav said in an interview on Motzoei Shabbos that the return to school – even as most of the school system is back at school – is completely voluntary. Locations with high rates of infection have not opened yet, and will be reassessed on June 1.

“Anyone who does not want to come to school is not required to come,” Abuav told Kan News, noting that the current situation is “unlike the mandatory education law, which places an obligation on all parents to send their children.”

The rules of hygiene will be strictly adhered to in accordance with the Health Ministry’s directives, which will include, among other things, the washing of hands.

Each student will present a health statement at the school entrance. Students will wear a mask in the open spaces during breaks. Students in fourth grade and above will also wear masks in the class.

During breaks, there will be a physical distance of two meters between people.

If a case of coronavirus is detected at a school, it will be closed and anyone who was near the patient will enter 14 days of isolation, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

Last week, a school in Rechovot was ordered shut for two weeks after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus.