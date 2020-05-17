Israeli Institute Files Patent for Eight Coronavirus Anitbodies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:50 am |

President Reuven Rivlin (C) and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (L) at the Israel Institute for Biological Research in Nes Ziona, May 7. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) in Nes Ziona has completed the patent registration for eight coronavirus antibodies on Friday.

IIBR Director-General Professor Shmuel Shapira informed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett that the institute had completed the patent for eight antibodies to the coronavirus as part of the drug development process.

Bennett wrote on Twitter that the achievement was “another important step along the way towards developing a cure [for COVID-19].”

Bennett said that “the Biological Institute is working around the clock to find a solution that will save human lives.”

Earlier this month, the Defense Ministry reported that the IIBR had made a “groundbreaking scientific development” in identifying an antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus.

The scientific breakthrough had three key parameters: The antibody is monoclonal, new and refined, and contains a low proportion of harmful proteins; the institute has demonstrated the ability of the antibody to neutralize the coronavirus; the antibody was specifically tested on the aggressive coronavirus.

It emphasized that the scientific milestone is not related to a coronavirus vaccine, but rather significant progress towards a treatment for those who have already contracted the illness.