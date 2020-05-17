Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead in Herzliya Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:46 am |

Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei

The Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead in his Herzliya home on Sunday morning, a Foreign Affairs Ministry official confirmed. The background to his death is unclear.

The Chinese embassy, however, said that it cannot confirm the reports as of yet.

The 57-year-old ambassador was a husband and father to a boy. His family are not in Israel with him. He arrived in Israel to hold the position of ambassador in February. He had previously served as Chinese ambassador to Ukraine.

Last week, the ambassador had dismissed allegations made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo towards China during his visit last Wednesday.

“We trust that our Jewish friends are not only able to defeat the coronavirus but also the ‘political virus,’ and choose the course of action that best serves its interests,” the ambassador had said.