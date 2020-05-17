NEW YORK -

BD’E — Reb Chanoch Henach Rosenberg, Z“l

By Hamodia Staff

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Reb Chanoch Henach Rosenberg, z”l, of Monsey, one of the elders of Sanz chassidim, who was niftar from COVID-19 at the age of 87. He was the son of the distinguished chassid Reb Avraham, z”l. His passing comes one month after his brother, Reb Leibel, z”l, who was niftar as a result of the coronavirus as well.

Those who knew Reb Henach describe him as filled with yiras Shamayim who sanctified the Name of Hashem in all his undertakings.

Reb Henach was known for his love of Torah, and bestowed honor on all talmidei chachamim. He was attached wholeheartedly to the Shefa Chaim of Klausenberg, zt”l, and ybl”c the Sanzer Rebbe, shlita.

Reb Henach was involved in all facets of Sanz, and well as in Sanz Medical Center. His son, Rabbi Berel Rosenberg of Kiryat Sanz-Netanya, is a member of the staff of the Laniado Hospital.

Yehi zichro baruch.

On Rosh Chodesh Shvat with ybl”c the Sanzer Rebbe, shlita.

At the Shabbos hisachdus in Sivan, 5772/2012.