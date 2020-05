Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 6:49 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 6:49 am |

Magen David Adom worker wears protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, arrive to test a patient with symptoms of coronavirus, in Tzfas, March 17. (David Cohen/Flash90)

A total of 16,607 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday afternoon, ,with only one more person tested positive in the last day.

Of those, only 3,452 are currently sick, as 12,884 have recovered, baruch Hashem.

48 patients are on ventilators and 271 Israelis have passed away to the virus.