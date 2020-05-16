Reports of New Talks Between Likud and Yamina; Yamina Denies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 9:24 pm |

Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and Minister Betzalel Smotrich of the Yamina party hold a press conference in Yerushalayim on Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Yamina party denied that it has once again resumed talks with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud on joining the government, after being left out of the new coalition.

“Complete fake news,” the party said in a statement on Motzoei Shabbos.

The statement was in response to a Channel 20 report saying that Yamina would agree to join the government if it receives two ministries and former minister Ayelet Shaked would be appointed Israel’s ambassador to France.

In an earlier interview with Channel 13 news, Shaked said that there were currently no talks with Likud and accused Netanyahu of trying to break up Yamina as he did with the Blue and White party.

On Friday morning, outgoing Education Minister Rafi Peretz signed a coalition deal with the Likud.