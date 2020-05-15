Vandals Desecrate Kever of Recently Fallen Soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3:57 am |

Amit Ben Yigal, Hy”d. (Courtesy)

In an act of appalling vandalism, holes were found Thursday night at the fresh kever of IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, Hy”d, at the Be’er Yaakov military cemetery.

Ben-Yigal, 21, was killed overnight Monday during a raid on a terrorist hub in the village of Yabed, near Jenin.

His family was immediately informed of the incident and the bereaved father, Baruch Ben-Yigal, arrived at the site accompanied by IDF representatives. Soldiers from the Military Rabbinate ensured that the deceased had not been desecrated.

A supervisor from the Be’er Yaakov local council passed by the gravesite and noticed a foul stench. Next to the freshly dug grave, she discovered full sandbags, the grave completely open, and the upper portion of the coffin pried ajar. She also found a note placed on the coffin that read, “Your son has 72 hours to be resurrected.” She immediately reported her discovery to the police, who in turn informed the family.

At the same time, GOC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Amir Baram and the deputy battalion commander of the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, in which Ben-Yigal served, were paying their respects at the family shivah home.

Digging tools were found next to the kever. The father, together with the Baram and the deputy battalion commander, came immediately to the plot. Troops from the Golani Brigade were stationed at the site to safeguard the kever until it could be resealed. The kever was resealed with cement, to prevent a repeat incident.

The IDF and Police said in a statement that the incident would be investigated.

The Defense Ministry expressed “shock and disgust” over the incident, adding that the family would “receive all the support and help necessary.”